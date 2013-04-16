French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are down 0.40 percent at 0642 GMT

LVMH

The luxury group reported the lowest quarterly sales growth since 2009 at its fashion and leather division dominated by Louis Vuitton, the world’s biggest luxury brand by sales.

DANONE

The French food group said business improved at its core dairy unit in the United States and Russia and kept its full-year goals after first-quarter sales growth beat expectations.

MAUREL ET PROM

The French oil producer posted a 15 percent drop in first-quarter sales to 113 million euros, saying the decline was “primarily the result of major shifts in entitlements”.

CGG

The oil industry seismic surveying firm created a 50-50 joint venture with Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group which will provide maritime ship management services for five of CGG’s high-capacity vessels.

BIOALLIANCE PHARMA

The biotech company said it won marketing authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Sitavig treatment for recurring herpes cold sores, estimated to have a market potential of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................