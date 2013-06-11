French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.3 percent lower at 0604 GMT

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group said it would hand investors a cash dividend of 1.40 euros per share after demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States lifted full-year profits.

AIRBUS

The first delivery of the A400M, Europe’s new military airlifter, could slip beyond its second-quarter target date and take place in July, industry sources said.

DANONE

Activist investor Nelson Peltz still owns shares in the French dairy group, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday after a newspaper report said he had sold his stake.

LEGRAND

The French investment company Wendel said it would sell its remaining 5.4 percent stake in electrical-equipment company Legrand on the market.

LAGARDERE

A Paris court on Monday rejected two takeover offers for books-to-music retailer Virgin Megastore France, which filed for insolvency in January after falling victim to a slump in sales of recorded music and movies, a union representative said.

Lagardere owns 20 percent of the company.

