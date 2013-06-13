French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE TELECOM

Chief Executive Stephane Richard was placed under formal investigation for fraud in a move that cast doubt on his ability to continue as head of Europe’s fourth-biggest telecom group by sales.

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide said it signed an agreement to acquire Voltaix Inc., a U.S. based electronics materials company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SOPRA

French IT services group Sopra on Thursday forecast a slightly lower 213 operating margin on business activity of 30 to 70 basis points and a net profit margin at least equal to the 4.6 percent achieved in 2012. Sopra confirmed its targets for for 2013 organic sales growth of 2 percent to 5 percent and net debt of between 150 million euros and 170 million euros.

TECHNIP

Technip said on Thursday it had won a contract worth around 5 million euros from Forest BtL Oy for the front-end engineering and design of a new second generation biofuel plant to be built on Ajos island, Finland.

MICHELIN Michelin will end production at its two Colombian plants later this year, cutting 460 jobs, the French tyremaker said on Wednesday.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................