French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 17

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

GDF SUEZ

FRANCE TELECOM

French President Francois Hollande ruled out an early sale of any state holdings in France Telecom or utility GDF Suez, saying market valuations were too low.

Hollande also said France Telecom chief executive Stephane Richard had state backing to stay in his post as long as an inquiry into fraud allegations did not affect his work.

EADS

Airbus is on track to more than double its profit margins by 2015, partly by giving more autonomy to local production managers to boost efficiency, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told the Wall Street Journal.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group said it is sticking to its 2013 financial targets after bigger rival Saipem this week issued its second profit warning in recent months.

DASSAULT AVIATION

Three European aerospace companies called on Europe to launch its own independent drone programme to equip armies across the continent at a time when budget cuts weigh on national defence spending and air forces rely on foreign-made equipment.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The French business lobbies Afep-Medef have adopted a new “business code” recommending wider adoption of “say on pay” measures that give shareholders a bigger say on top management pay packages, the groups said in a statement.

MERIDIAN

Dutch company Meridian Properties plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse as a real estate investment trust, selling new shares to raise 200 million euros ($267 million) to purchase a property portfolio and partly pay off debt.

