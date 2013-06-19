French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALCATEL

Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent unveiled a new plan to reverse years of losses, targeting cost cuts of 1 billion euro and asset sales of above 1 billion by 2015.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

CITIC Securities’ $1.25 billion agreement to buy brokerage CLSA from Credit Agricole has hit a snag in Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter, as regulators resist the plan for a Chinese firm to own an entity on Taiwanese turf.

PSA

General Motors reiterated on Wednesday that it has no immediate plans to invest further in its struggling European partner PSA Peugeot Citroen, which is cutting 8,000 jobs and closing a domestic plant to stay afloat.

AXA

The group’s Belgian unit will take a 9.6 percent stake in Belgian property investment company Befimmo in exchange for an office building in Antwerp, Befimmo said.

GECINA

The property company said on Tuesday that all assets and liabilities linked to Bami, a 49-percent controlled Spanish company that has filed for bankruptcy, have been depreciated and are not any longer consolidated in its accounts.

ARKEMA

The specialty chemicals group said it would expand its bis-peroxide capacity at two plants in Italy and the United States to respond to strong demand in the synthetic rubber crosslinking industry, in particular in Asia, and to support recent developments in fast-growing markets.

