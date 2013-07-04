French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

GECINA

The Paris-listed real-estate company said it had bought an office building for 122 million euros including duties.

EIFFAGE

The French construction and concessions company said it had bought the Smulders group, representing annual revenues of around 200 million euros and 770 employees in Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.

SAINT GOBAIN

The French glassmaker said that 73 percent of its dividend payout for 2012 would be paid in shares.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The French aerospace company said it had acquired the engineering department of Threesixty Aerospace, a seat manufacturer owned by Virgin Atlantic Airways.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................