French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

The French CAC 40 index is seen opening up 1.1 percent

ATOS

Technology consulting firm Atos said it would proceed with the early redemption of its convertible bonds issued in 2009 and authorise a share buyback worth 115 million euros.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The new chief executive of Air France is expected to unveil on Wednesday a new cost-cutting plan including staff reductions of around 2,600-3,000 posts, according to Les Echos newspaper.

GEMALTO

The French government has selected Gemalto, a specialist in smart cards and security products, to provide software for the country’s new electronic driving licence in a multi-year contract. No financial details were disclosed.

KPN

The Dutch telecoms group has reached an agreement with tax authorities to book a tax loss of about 3.7 billion euros related to its sale of German unit E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker has reintroduced over-the-counter antacid Rolaids in stores across the United States, following the acquisition of the drug’s worldwide rights in January.

