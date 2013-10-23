French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are down 0.55 pct at 0635 GMT

CARREFOUR

Kantar research data for Sept 9-Oct.6 put Carrefour’s French market share at 21 percent, ahead of unlisted rival Leclerc’s 19.6 percent. The research firm says Carrefour’s price image continued to improve.

HAVAS

Banque Federale du Credit Mutuel placed 7.5 million Havas shares at 6.15 euros each, traders said on Wednesday.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The carmaker said its alliance with General Motors may be scaled back, as the troubled French carmaker posted a 3.7 percent quarterly revenue decline.

ORANGE

The telecom group posted in-line third-quarter results and confirmed its annual targets, even as sales in its key home market slid amid tough competition with low-cost mobile rival Iliad.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The chipmaker posted a quarterly net loss after demand weakened from Asian smartphone and electronics makers, as Europe’s largest maker of semiconductors grappled with strong competition in the mobile market.

FAURECIA

Faurecia, the French auto parts maker owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen, said revenue rose 0.8 percent in the third quarter as currency effects curbed sales growth.

TOTAL

The French oil major has resumed exploring for oil and gas in Uganda’s lake Albert region, more than a month after the discovery of unexploded ordinance led it to suspend operations.

AIR FRANCE

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM plans to raise seating capacity by 2.5 percent for its winter schedule as it bets on higher demand for long-haul travel, especially on African and South American routes.

BIOMERIEUX

The in-vitro diagnostics company confirmed its 2013 sales goal after third-quarter sales rose 7.4 percent to 390 million euros.

BIC GROUP

The maker of pens, razors and lighters posted a 2.6 percent rise in nine-month sales on a comparative basis to 1.41 billion euros. Net income fell 11.3 percent to 186.6 million. It kept its full-year outlook.

GECINA

The real estate group forecast a slight increase in net recurrent income for 2013 following a 2.1 percent rise in the first nine months of the year.

VRANKEN-POMMERY

The champagne maker posted a 5.6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to 66 million euros.

HEINEKEN

Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer, reduced its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after beer sales in eastern European dropped sharply and slipped in Brazil and some African countries.

CORBION

The Dutch food ingredients group said third-quarter sales fell 3 percent to 188.5 million euros as negative currency effects wiped out underlying organic growth.

ARCADIS

The Dutch engineering firm reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit and raised its forecast slightly for full-year profit growth.

BARCO

The Belgian visual display technology company said it was more cautious for the remainder of 2013 after sales in its leading projection business abruptly slipped in the third quarter.

ECONOMY

Economic optimism is growing among French firms although they are still more focused on protecting fragile margins than investing, a Deloitte survey of finance chiefs showed.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................