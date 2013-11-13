French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 November futures down 0.27 percent at 0719 GMT

GSF SUEZ

French gas and power group GDF Suez said nine-month revenue fell 0.3 percent to 59.6 billion euros and confirmed its earnings guidance but warned that it plans to write down European power assets.

SOLOCAL

The phone directory company said that it was slightly lowering its fiscal year 2013 goals. The former Pages Jaunes now expects revenue of around 1 billion euros and a gross operating margin of about 420 million. For fiscal year 2014 it expects revenues to decrease between 3 and 6 percent and its normalized gross operating margin to be between 355 million and 375 million euros.

EADS

The European aerospace group will detail job cuts tied to its restructuring at a European committee meeting on Dec. 9, according to French newspaper reports, citing AFP. EADS confirmed it will hold the meeting on Dec.9 but did not provide further details.

RENAULT

Nissan will produce 1 million cars in Mexico by 2016, using the country as an export hub in the Americas, CEO Carlos Ghosn said while inaugurating a $2 billion plant.

NATIXIS

The French investment bank and its parent BPCE present a new strategic plan expected to focus on improving returns through cost cuts and cross-selling.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline considers Alitalia to have too much debt, and the likelihood of it taking part in a capital increase at the Italian carrier is “very low”, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

KERING

The luxury goods group, trying to sell its loss-making mail order unit La Redoute, said it would favour a buyer who would keep the business going after staff and politicians protested against looming job cuts.

BOUYGUES

GDF SUEZ

The construction-to-media conglomerate and the gas and power utility are due to publish quarterly results.

TELEPERFORMANCE

The call centre operator forecast full-year revenue growth of at least 7 percent, at the top end of its previous range of 5-7 percent, and an EBITA margin of 9.3 percent, up 20 basis points from 2012.

UBISOFT, GAMELOFT

The video games publisher said it had sold its remaining stake in peer Gameloft. Ubisoft’s first-half operating loss mounted to 98 million euros, compared to a 58.2 million loss in the same period a year ago.

EURAZEO

The financial holding company is in exclusive talks to buy French board game maker Asmodee in a deal that gives the company an enterprise value of 143 million euros.

EDENRED

The meal voucher company raised its medium-term issue volume target, with plans to expand in three new countries in the next three years while continuing to grow in key emerging markets such as Brazil.

BELGACOM, MOBISTAR, KPN

The telecoms companies said they bought licences to operate super-fast 4G mobile services in Belgium for 120 million euros ($161.25 million) each.

