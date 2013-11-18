French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 18

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Korian / MEDICA

Korian and Medica said on Monday they signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential merger of equals to create the European leader of elderly care sector with combined revenue of 2.2 billion euros.

SANOFI

French drugs group Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday it had decide to halt all clinical trials and cancel plans for regulatory filings with its investigational JAK2 inhibitor, fedratinib.

VRANKEN-POMMERY

Champagne group Vranken-Pommery and wine group Castel said on Monday they were setting up a joint-venture in the rose wines sector called Listel SA.

EADS

Gulf airlines splashed out over $150 billion on new plane deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow, underscoring a shift in power in the aviation industry and giving a boost to the formal launch of Boeing’s newest jet, as well as to Airbus’s A380 superjumbo.

LVMH Brussels prosecutors have opened an investigation into a 2.9 billion euro capital increase in a Belgian company owned by French billionaire and chief executive of LVMH Bernard Arnault, Belgian daily De Tijd said on Saturday.

An LVMH spokesman confirmed the investigation in a statement emailed to Reuters and said it was the normal consequence of a procedure started a year ago.

NUMERICABLE

Altice, the investment company of Numericable founder Patrick Drahi, said on Sunday it reached a deal with Carlyle Cable Investment SC and CCI to buy about 10 percent of Numericable at 25.58 euros per share, raising its stake in the French cable company to 40 percent.

