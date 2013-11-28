French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The outgoing chief executive of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said he would forego his pension package after an outcry from government ministers and labour unions.

EURAZEO

French private investment fund Eurazeo said on Thursday it would sell around 11.5 percent of luxury goose down jacket maker Moncler IPO-MON.MI as part of the Italian company’s initial public offering.

PUBLICIS

French advertising group Publicis said on Thursday it was buying 75.1 percent of British media agency Walker Media for an undisclosed amount.

ORANGE

Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard faces a hearing in a French administrative court over his role as a government aide in a 2008 arbitration case in which the state awarded a large pay-out to businessman Bernard Tapie, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ALITALIA

Italian tyre maker Pirelli and a holding company part of construction firm Gavio are expected to subscribe to the Italian airline’s 300 million-euro share issue rights offer, sources close to the matter said. Air France-KLM, with a 25 percent stake refused to take up its share.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole, France’s third-biggest bank, plans to close about 50 branch offices in the Paris region by 2015, French daily Les Echos said.

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF said it had sold its 49 percent stake in Slovak energy group Stredoslovenská Energetika to Czech energy company EPH. EDF said the transaction valued the stake at approximately 400 million euros.

Ukraine signed an offshore oil and gas production-sharing agreement with Italian group Eni and France’s EDF on Wednesday and Kiev’s energy minister estimated the project could draw up to $4 billion of investment. Eni will be the operator in the venture with a stake of 50 percent. EDF holds 5 percent in the deal, two state-controlled firms the rest.

