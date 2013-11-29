French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures down 0.06 pct at 0743 GMT

ILIAD

French mobile operator Iliad has sealed a 1.4 billion euro ($1.9 billion) refinancing of a five-year credit facility with 12 banks, the company said on Friday.

THALES

French aerospace supplier Thales and space-transport company Arianespace will announce a $400 million satellite contract in Brazil in December, French weekly La Tribune reported on its website.

RENAULT

Renault-Nissan will build a second engine with Russian partner AvtoVAZ and aims to overcome a decline in Lada sales in a market set to overtake Germany within two years, Renault’s regional boss said.

ALCATEL-LUCENT, STMICROELECTRONICS

Alcatel-Lucent could rejoin France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index next month as the telecom gear maker’s turnaround gains traction and its stock hits two-year highs, analysts and fund managers said.

It is expected to replace chipmaker STMicroelectronics, whose shares have lost 24 percent over the past six months as the company grapples with weakening demand from Asian smartphone and electronics makers.

WENDEL

The French company plans to buy a 13.3 percent stake in Saham Group for 100 million euros via a capital increase aimed at speeding up the Morocco-based insurer’s expansion in Africa and the Middle East.

CEGEDIM

The company reiterated its 2013 target of growth in its operating margin from recurring operations after it rose by 64 basis points over the first nine months of the year.

EUTELSAT

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the long-term and senior unsecured credit ratings of the Paris-listed satellite company, to Baa3 from Baa2, citing its plans to take on more debt to fund the acquisition of Satelites Mexicanos.

VINCI

The French construction and concessions company said it had won a 60 million-euro contract to build a 63-kilometre gas pipeline in France as part of a consortium bid.

