French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.14 percent at 0711 GMT

ESSILOR

Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, said on Friday that 2013 like-for-like sales growth reached an estimated 2.1 percent, missing its expectations, amid fierce competition and a challenging economic climate, notably in Europe.

ORANGE

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG and France’s Orange said on Friday they will maintain the current management structure of their joint venture EE, putting on hold plans to float the largest mobile operator in Britain.

VEOLIA

Britain said on Thursday it will pay France’s Veolia Environnement to incinerate 150 tonnes of Syrian poison gas precursors in northern England, the first deal for a private firm to help destroy Syria’s chemical arms programme in the UK.

ACCOR

Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, raised its operating profit goal for 2013 on Thursday to reflect robust growth in Europe and in emerging markets and what it said were significant cost savings in the fourth quarter.

EDF

EDF stormed the market this week, selling almost EUR7.5bn-equivalent of hybrid and senior bonds across three currencies to ravenous investors, blazing a trail for others eyeing similar multi-billion transactions.

TESSENDERLO

Belgian chemical firm Tessenderlo will ship fertiliser to Iran within weeks as the easing of Western financial sanctions has helped Tehran complete its first potash tender purchase in two years.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................