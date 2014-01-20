French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 February futures down 0.14 pct at 0737 GMT

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen, the troubled French automaker negotiating a tie-up with China’s Dongfeng, said on Monday its global car sales fell 4.9 percent as European demand hit a twenty-year low in 2013.

The supervisory board of PSA Peugeot Citroen has approved a proposal to raise capital that would give China’s Dongfeng and the French state each a 14-percent stake, according to French daily Les Echos.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group said that work on two of its motorway investments in Greece had resumed after three years of negotiations and financial restructuring.

AB INBEV

The world’s largest brewer has agreed to buy South Korea’s Oriental Brewery Co Ltd from KKR & Co and Affinity Equity Partners for $5.8 billion including debt, regaining ownership of a key Asian asset at a time of strong growth in the industry across the region.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

AREVA

The French state-controlled nuclear group and Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa are in advanced talks over a joint venture in offshore wind turbines, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

TOTAL

Abu Dhabi’s state-owned carrier Etihad Airways is joining with the French energy firm and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing to develop biofuels in the emirate, company officials announced on Sunday.

CARMAT

The first patient to receive one of the company’s artificial hearts is doing well a month after the operation, Le Parisien newspaper cited Michel Desnos, head of cardiology at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris, as saying.

