French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 21

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

France’s CAC 40 futures are up 0.17 pct.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group said sales contracted more than feared in the third quarter as a Chinese government crackdown on corruption causes once free-wheeling spenders to drink less premium cognac.

ALSTOM

The French power and transport engineering firm lowered its annual profit and cash flow targets on Tuesday, blaming a slowdown in orders for coal and gas-fired power plants.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The carmaker confirmed it was pursuing negotiations towards a tie-up with Dongfeng, with a possible two-stage capital increase of 3 billion euros also involving the French state.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility had takeover approaches for Canada-based Talisman Energy Inc rebuffed late last year as it seeks acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20 billion outside Europe, banking and industrial sources said.

AIRBUS GROUP

Ethiopian Airlines is looking at placing an order for 10-20 narrowbody jets, its chief executive told Reuters. Such an order would be worth $1-2 billion at list prices.

AREVA

The French state-controlled nuclear group and Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa have agreed a preliminary deal to create one of the biggest players in offshore wind energy.

SODEXO

The company whose services range from catering to facilities management and vouchers announced seven appointments to enlarge its executive committee to 14 members in order to better reflect the group’s geographic and services spread.

DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals group fell short of its target for full-year core earnings due to weakness in its nutrition business and adverse exchange rates and said it expects this year to remain tough.

