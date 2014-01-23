French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.05 pct at 0720 GMT

TOTAL

Total’s La Mede refinery near Marseilles in France is ramping up units and all are expected to be running by the end of next week, a union official at the refinery said on Wednesday.

ARKEMA

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - French chemicals group Arkema AKE.PA on Thursday said it had set up a joint-venture with Jurong Chemical, China’s biggest manufacturer of acrylic acid and a unit of Singapore-lised firm Sunvic SVCH.SI, with an initial investment of $240 million.

BIOALLIANCE PHARMA

BioAlliance Pharma said the US Food and Drug Administration had granted the “fast track” status to its Validive drug.

