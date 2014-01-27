French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 February futures down 0.05 pct at 0740 GMT

VIVENDI, BOUYGUES

The two telecom operators are close to finalising an agreement to share their mobile networks and their respective boards are expected to vote on the plans on Friday, Les Echos said.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Carlos Tavares could take over as chief executive of the French car maker in March, two sources close to the situation said. Peugeot, in talks on a capital injection from the French government and China’s Dongfeng, had previously only said he would take over sometime this year.

Peugeot and partner Dongfeng want to increase car sales in China and southeast Asia to 1 million units annually in the next three to four years, the Financial Times reported.

CARREFOUR, KLEPIERRE

The world’s second-largest retailer Carrefour has signed a binding agreement with real estate group Klepierre to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in Europe, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2014.

Separately, French retailer Coop Alsace said its board had cleared the sale of 129 convenience stores to Carrefour for an undisclosed amount.

ACCOR

French hotel group Accor said it named Vivek Badrinah as Deputy Chief Executive, effective March 1. Badrinah, a former Orange executive, will be responsible for marketing, digital solutons, dustribution and information systems.

SAFT

Saft said it won a multi million euros contract for the delivery of battery systems dedicated to bimodal and electric trains of the new Class 800 series of Hitachi in United Kingdom

ALTRAN

Engineering consulting group Altran and Launch Automotive Design, a Chinese automotive design provider, have set up a joint-venture in China, in the field of Automotive Mechanical & Digital Engineerin. Altran will own 51 percent of the JV and Launch Automotive Design 49 percent.

BOIRON

The homeopathy specialist reported a 9.1 percent rise in full-year revenue and said it expected its 2013 operating income to grow “very significantly” compared with 2012.

