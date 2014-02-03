French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 3

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

France’s Veolia Environnement said it had won a five-year contract worth 925 million euros with Novartis, which will see it manage water, energy, and waste at 15 of the pharmaceutical company’s sites in Europe.

BOUYGUES / VIVENDI

The two French telecom operators agreed to share their mobile networks outside of the largest 32 cities so as to cope with an ongoing price war. Details on the cost savings are expected on Monday.

ESSILOR

The French eyeglass maker has finalised the acquisition of Costa Inc., a United States-based maker in high-performance sunglasses, which is set to be accretive this year.

