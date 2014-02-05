French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 5

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Unibail Rodamco, Europe’s biggest property group, said on Tuesday its 2013 rental income rose 2.7 percent to 1.35 billion euros as stronger revenues from well-positioned shopping malls helped exceed profit targets despite the region’s weak economic recovery.

AIRBUS

The European aerospace company said it would add a new Airbus Helicopters production line at its Ontario facility.

SCOR

The French reinsurer said on Wednesday that property-and-casualty premiums grew 5 pct during the January renewals period, alongside “stable” profitability levels.

BOURBON

The French supplier of marine services to the energy industry said 2013 revenue grew 10.5 percent to 1.3 billion euros.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker said that it would begin the process of regulatory approval for a muscle-spasm drug, branded Dysport Next Generation, after a liquid-toxin trial showed it was “safe and efficacious”.

MELEXIS

The Belgian chip supplier for the automotive industry posted fourth-quarter sales above expectations on Wednesday as it gained market share and launched new products.

