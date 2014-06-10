French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

GEMALTO

The digital security company said on Tuesday it was selected by China Telecom as one of the suppliers to support the commercial roll out of mobile contactless services.

ORANGE / VIVENDI

The French telecoms group has ended talks with Vivendi’s Canal+ over the pay-television operator taking a stake in online video-sharing website Dailymotion, newspaper Les Echos said on Monday.

MICHELIN

The tyre maker agreed to buy Brazilian digital truck-fleet management company Sascar Participações SA for 440 million euros to tap into robust growth in the South American nation’s truck industry.

ILLIAD / BOUYGUES

French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad made an informal offer in recent weeks to buy rival Bouygues Telecom that did not meet the asking price of conglomerate parent Bouygues, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Bouygues unit Bouygues Telecom is due to hold a works council meeting on Wednesday at which management is expected to present its restructuring plan. It said on May 15 it was looking for an extra 300 million euros ($411 million) in annual cost savings by 2016. Union sources have said they fear between 1,500 and 2,000 job cuts.

