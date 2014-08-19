French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 19

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia will hold a board meeting next week to discuss an offer to acquire Vivendi SA’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Telefonica will offer the French media group a television content-sharing deal alongside its bid for Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband telecoms business GVT, taking its overall offer to around 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion), a source said on Monday.

OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

Oberthur Technologies said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy display cards maker NagralD Security SA from the Kudelski Group for an undisclosed amount.

SANOFI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted tentative approval for Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer Ingelheim’s insulin injection that helps control sugar levels in diabetes patients, said Lilly in a statement. Although the drug, Basaglar, meets all regulatory requirements for approval, it is subject to an automatic stay order of 30 months because of litigation filed by Sanofi.

GSF SUEZ

GDF Suez SA’s sale of a stake in its Australian power business has drawn interest from companies including Thailand’s PTT Pcl and Singapore-based Keppel Infrastructure Trust , Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

