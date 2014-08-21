French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 21

PARIS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 September futures up 0.32 percent at 0601 GMT

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Telecoms network equipment maker said on Wednesday it had made an early repayment of a $1.75 billion loan that was secured with the group’s patents.

ERAMET

TiZir, a company jointly owned by Eramet with Australia’s Mineral Deposits Ltd has advised that due to the failure of successive impellors within the main dredge pump, mining operations at Grande Côte in Senegal were currently suspended pending a site investigation early next week.

Tizir expects mining will be restarted at that time and proceed on a reduced basis. Eramet said the impact of this situation on its 2014 group results should remain limited.

