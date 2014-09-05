FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept.5
September 5, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept.5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARMAT

An artificial heart made by the French company Carmat has been successfully implemented for the second time, French media reported on Thursday night. Carmat’s first patient, a 76-year-old man, died on March 2 in Paris, two and a half months after his operation.

PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen will double its premium DS line-up to six vehicles in the “medium term”, brand chief Yves Bonnefont said.

AIR FRANCE

Air France-KLM announced plans on Thursday to speed up the development of its low-cost unit and cut back freighter operations in its latest efforts to boost competitiveness.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
