French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 12

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 September futures up 0.10 pct at 0619 GMT

AIRBUS

Airbus and Qatar Airways have resolved a three-month old dispute that had been blocking the delivery of the first of ten A380s ordered by the Gulf airline, industry sources said.

The chief executive of aerospace and defence group Airbus criticised the German government on Thursday for its restrictive arms export policy, saying it could deter international cooperation on future defence projects.

UCB

U.S. specialty drugmaker Akorn is exploring a bid for Belgian drugmaker UCB‘S U.S. subsidiary, a deal that would allow the company to move its tax domicile overseas in a practice known as inversion, according to people familiar with the matter.

SUEZ

The French waste and environment specialist has signed a 20-year contract worth 905 million euros ($1.2 billion) to operate and maintain wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and sewers for Nassau County in New York state.

