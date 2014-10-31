French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures down 1.82 pct at 0719 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas, France’s No. 1 bank, said third-quarter net income rose 11 percent from a year ago as gains in fixed income trading and in international retail offset a lacklustre economic environment in its core European markets.

DANONE

Dairy giant Danone will buy a 25 percent stake in China’s Yashili International Holdings Ltd 1230.HK for $550 million, gaining an additional route into the booming Chinese market for infant milk formula.

IMERYS

Minerals company Imerys confirmed its objective of an increase in net income from current operations this year after net income for current operations rose 2.4 percent in the first nine months of the year

ALTRAN

IT services group Altran said third-quarter revenue rose 7.1 percent to 423 million euros and confirmed that its financial performance in 2014 should be in line with the targets set out in the 2012-2015 strategic plan.

ALTEN

The technology and engineering services firm said nine-month revenue rose 12 percent to 1.01 billion euros.

EUTELSAT

The satellite operator said it was targeting full-year organic revenue growth of 4 percent after fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 4.21 percent to 357.6 million euros.

UBISOFT

The video games maker said fiscal first-half revenue rose 65 percent to 484.2 million euros from 293.3 million euros a year earlier, while non-IFRS earnings swung to a 24.2 million euro operating profit and positive net income of 17.1 million euros.

TARKETT

The flooring products manufacturer said it had agreed to purchase carpet maker Desso from Bencis Capital Partners and expected to conclude the transaction by the end of 2014.

LATECOERE

The aerospace supplier said third-quarter revenue roe 11.4 percent to 156.1 million euros.

