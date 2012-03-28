French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are down 0.36 percent at 0752 GMT

AXA

Europe’s No. 2 insurer said its regulatory Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood above 200 percent at the end of February.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French automaker said it successfully completed the 1 billion euro capital increase announced last month to cement its planned alliance with General Motors.

EADS

Airbus sees a market in Latin America for some 2,000 commercial airplanes, worth $197 billion, over the next 20 years, Rafael Alonso, the company’s senior vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean said.

TOTAL

A cloud of explosive natural gas boiling up from the North Sea out of a leak at Total’s evacuated Elgin platform forced another shutdown off the Scottish coast as the French firm warned it could take six months to halt the flow.

ARCELORMITTAL

The company said it successfully completed the sale of 134.3 million shares and warrants in Turkey’s biggest steelmaker Erdemir.

NEOPOST

The French mailing and logistics systems supplier predicted that 2012 sales would grow by at least 2 percent at constant exchange rates and forecast a current operating margin of around 25.5 percent of sales.

Neopost achieved a current operating margin of 25.6 percent and sales of over 1 billion euros for 2011 and proposed to pay a dividend of 3.90 euros per share, unchanged from 2010.

BENETEAU

The boat company posted first-half sales of 289 million euros, down 6.3 percent. Boat sales alone fell 11.7 percent and Beneteau kept its objective to outperform the contracting boat markets, with boat sales down by around 11 percent for FY 2011-12.

ING, SNS REAAL, RABOBANK

There is a possible majority in Dutch parliament for a study into splitting banks into separate consumer and investment units, Dutch paper Het Financieele Dagblad reported, citing unnamed parliament factions.

Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager is against splitting banks and said three weeks ago a law proposal to ringfence a bank’s vital operations was sufficient.

CMB

The Belgian shipping group CMB said it would raise its total final dividend on the back of the sale of its shares in British peer Clarksons after weaker 2011 results.

LAGARDERE

Arnaud Lagardere, the media-to-aerospace conglomerate’s chief executive, sold a further 1.7 million euros’ worth of shares in the company his father founded, after the recent sale worth 8 million euros.

ORPEA

The French care home operator reported a 21.1 percent rise in 2011 profits, driven by organic growth and recent acquisitions, and said it expected growth in sales and operating margins to continue in 2012.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................