French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 29

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures down 0.20 pct at 0702 GMT

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French banks plans to present its restructured corporate and investment banking business early next week as it reorganises to cope with the euro zone debt crisis and tougher upcoming Basel III capital rules, a person familiar with the matter said.

TOTAL

Oil major Total said it was looking at ways to extinguish a flare left burning less than 100 metres from where explosive natural gas was leaking from its Elgin North Sea platform for a fifth day. The company could face costs of $3-10 billion depending on the severity of the damage from the leak.

France is in talks with the United States and Britain on a possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices lower, French ministers said on Wed nesday, four weeks before the country’s presidential election.

AIRBUS

Air China said that it has not cut or cancelled any Airbus aircraft orders, and plans to expand capacity.

DUVEL MOORTGAT NV

The Belgian brewer said it would increase its dividend after its 2011 operating income rose by more than 20 percent.

VRANKEN-POMMERY

The champagne maker said it expected demand for champagne to increase by 1-2 percent this year in terms of volume, with its operating margin set to improve to 12 percent from 11 percent in 2011.

FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

