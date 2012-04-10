French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 1.5 percent at 0643 GMT

AIR FRANCE KLM

The airline saw its passenger traffic rise 6.8 percent in March, while cargo traffic fell 3.4 percent, according to a statement on Tuesday. Passenger traffic climbed most in the Americas region and declines were seen in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean flights.

DIOR

Belgian designer Raf Simons is taking over as artistic director at Christian Dior, the Paris fashion house announced on Monday, ending months of speculation over who would replace his disgraced predecessor, John Galliano.

EADS

Boeing overtook Airbus in deliveries in the first quarter, setting itself on course to recapture the coveted number one spot in annual aircraft production for the first time since 2002, company data showed.

EDF, ALSTOM, AREVA

EDF in partnership with Alstom has won the bulk of France’s first offshore wind farm tender, Energy Minister Eric Besson said. EDF won three of the tenders for offshore wind sites, while a fourth was won by Spain’s Iberdrola in partnership with Areva.

TOTAL

France’s highest court could annul a verdict against the country’s oil giant over a devastating 1999 oil spill off the Brittany coast, a legal source told Reuters.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The car maker is ready to hand over part of its Aulnay car plant to industrial or real-estate investors amid declining production at the factory north of Paris, it said.

The car maker’s production of vehicle kits to ship for assembly in Iran will remain halted for at least five months, a union official said.

ARSEUS

Sales at the Belgo-Dutch dentist chairs-to-drug ingredients company were slightly higher than expected in the first quarter after a strong performance in its drug ingredients business. Arseus still expects organic growth in 2012 and profitability that should grow faster than turnover.

FRENCH ECONOMY

France’s trade deficit widened unexpectedly in February to hit a five-month peak, highlighting the country’s uphill battle to boost its competitiveness abroad weeks from a presidential election.

FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

