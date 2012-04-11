French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures down 0.31 percent at 0654 GMT.

TOTAL

A leak at Total’s North Sea Elgin gas platform could be stopped by the end of April, if everything goes as planned, Total’s U.K. managing director Philippe Guys said in a newspaper interview.

EADS Garuda Indonesia will buy 11 Airbus A330 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus worth about $2.5 billion at list prices, Indonesia’s state enterprises minister Dahlan Iskan told Reuters on Wednesday.

BOUYGUES

The French company has agreed to buy UK construction group Thomas Vale to expand its geographic presence in the British market.

TECHNIP

Technip said on Wednesday it was awarded by Inpex Corporation a flexible pipe supply lump sum contract for the Ichthys gas field, in Australia.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale’s Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Wednesday an eventual third long-term refinancing operation for European banks would not be “useful” even as the market rally that greeted the first two threatens to evaporate.

FRENCH ELECTION

