French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.17 percent at 0653 GMT

CARREFOUR

Europe’s biggest retailer vowed to cut prices to lure back consumers, predicting another tough year as cash-strapped shoppers reduce spending.

GECINA

The real estate company said it had acquired a portfolio of six nursing homes in the Paris area.

ICADE

The French real estate company’s unit dedicated to investments in health-related properties is carrying out a 250 million euro capital increase in which the major participants include the insurance units of French banks Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas.

FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

