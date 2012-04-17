French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

The French food group said consumer spending would remain under presure in Western Europe in 2012, but it kept its full-year goals intact after first-quarter sales growth beat expectations.

SOITEC

The French semiconductor company said it expected a current operating loss of close to 45 million euros ($58.78 million)in 2011, at the high end of the range the company had already announced.

POSTNL

The Dutch mail group has put on hold a reorganisation in the Netherlands because of problems with delivering mail, a PostNL spokesman told ANP-Reuters.

FRENCH ELECTION

