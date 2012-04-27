French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures down 1.2 percent at 0641 GMT

TOTAL

French oil group Total posted a 1 percent decline in first-quarter adjusted net income on Friday due to tough refining and chemicals activities and as production of oil and gas remained flat.

SANOFI French drugmaker Sanofi confirmed that earnings could decline by up to 15 percent this year as top-selling drugs previously protected by patents, including blood thinner Plavix, are hit by competition from cheap copies.

AREVA

The world’s biggest maker of nuclear plants posted a 2.4 percent increase in first-quarter revenue as growth in reactor services more than offset a decline in its uraniam transformation business.

EADS

China Eastern Airlines is stalling on the completion of a $3 billion plane purchase from Airbus, a unit of EADS, while placing a $6 billion order with U.S. rival Boeing, people familiar with the matter said.

VINCI

The French construction and concessions company lifted its 2012 sales target after first-quarter revenue rose 6 percent.

Separately, Vinci said on Friday would buy EVT, a division of Swiss group Alpiq, to strengthen its energy and communication infrastructure business in Germany and central Europe. The deal is based on an equity value of 195 million euros and estimated liabilities of 45 million euros.

DANONE

French food company Danone said it lost to Swiss rival Nestle in a battle for U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s baby food business because financial discipline prevailed over strategic interest.

L‘OREAL

The French cosmetics maker said it had purchased baby products company Cadum to reach more customers in its domestic market.

UNIBAIL RODAMCO

Europe’s largest real-estate investment trust reported a slight rise in first-quarter revenue, as growth at is large shopping malls in Western Europe offset weakness at its smaller offices portfolio.

