French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.03 percent at 0636 GMT

GDF SUEZ

The French government plans to freeze a 5 percent gas tariff increase in July requested by the French utility, French daily Les Echos reports citing unnamed sources. GDF Suez declined to comment.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank is in talks to sell its Greek Emporiki Bank unit and has received interest from three local lenders, the Financial Times reported, in the latest sign French banks are drawing back amid ongoing instability on the euro zone.

The lender is also in talks to sell its loss-making Cheuvreux brokerage arm to financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. [ID: nL6E8HTJ47]

EADS

French aerospace unions pressed the world’s largest commercial jetmaker on Sunday to provide guarantees over jobs and production as it prepares to unveil plans for a new assembly plant in the United States.

Airbus is expected to announce on Monday a $600 million assembly line for its best-selling A320 short-haul aircraft, starting at four planes a month from 2017.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg called on the management of the struggling car maker to divulge its intentions for the future of several of its plants quickly, as fears mount over future job cuts.

The car maker and its German peer BMW have ended their joint venture to make hybrid electrical car components, French website LaTribune.fr reports.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................