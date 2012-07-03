French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank’s Greek subsidiary Emporiki Bank confirmed on Monday that it was in talks with other Greek lenders, as its parent tries to sell all or part of its struggling Greek unit.

AIRBUS

European plane-maker Airbus hopes to increase its share of the U.S. market for key narrowbody jets by “more than a few percentage points” thanks to a new assembly line in Alabama, its sales chief said on Monday.

AUFEMININ.COM

The web company wants more women to view its recipes, fashion and other content via mobile and video platforms as it seeks to outpace a weak advertising market, Chief Executive Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon said in an interview on Monday.

LAFARGE

The cement-maker priced a 500 million-euro 2019 bond at a coupon of 5.875 percent.

