French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

GDF SUEZ, EDF

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday that gas prices in France would not rise more than the rate of inflation and that the government was preparing a plan to make gas and electricity more affordable for consumers.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said on Wednesday that it was selling its roughly 19 percent stake in consumer products company Yves Rocher Group to the family that already controls most of the company.

The drugmaker plans to cut 1,000 to 2,000 jobs in France, according to French daily Le Figaro, the latest in a series of cost-cutting moves at the company, some of whose key drugs face increased competition from generic rivals.

EADS

Airbus is pulling Europe’s A400M airlifter out of flying displays at next week’s Farnborough Airshow due to continued engine problems, forcing it to sit out popular annual stunts for the second year running, industry sources said.

BOUYGUES, VIVENDI

The two companies’ telecoms units’ unions are to meet “as soon as possible” with French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg as they seek to avoid job cuts, the ministry said.

