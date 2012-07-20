French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures down 0.31 percent at 0604 GMT

PUBLICIS

Advertising agency Publicis predicted a rebound in its business in the third quarter after posting weak growth in the second, dragged down by Europe’s economic woes and the loss of an important contract with General Motors.

VIVENDI

The French media group is considering selling its Brazilian telecom unit GVT - a cherished jewel in its crown - people familiar with the matter said, in a sale that would help its battered shares regain lost ground.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Government criticism of planned cutbacks have weakened the troubled French automaker and left it vulnerable to hostile takeover bids, Chairman Thierry Peugeot said in an interview with Le Figaro.

Japanese automaker Toyota is close to an agreement to purchase light commercial vans from the French automaker’s threatened Sevelnord plant in northern France, La Tribune reported.

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi said it and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have begun enrolling more than 20,000 patients for 10 late-stage trials of their novel cholesterol fighter REGN727, and are hoping the medicine will be approved by late 2015.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gas producer said it had agreed to buy Spanish home healthcare provider Gasmedi for an enterprise value of 330 million euros.

RENAULT

The Renault-Nissan alliance said on Friday it will invest $160 million to produce 80,000 Nissan Rogue vehicles at Renault’s South Korean factory in an attempt to increase the cost competitiveness of the struggling operation.

HEINEKEN

Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) counter-bid for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) on Friday, trumping a surprise offer for the beer maker by a Thai billionaire and setting the stage for a two-way battle.

BARCO

Belgian visual display technology firm Barco beats first-half earnings expectations on continued growth of its digital cinema projectors and said it was confident that 2012 would be a good year

CMB

The slowdown of the Chinese economy and overcapacity hit freight rates and dampened earnings of Belgian dry bulk shipper CMB in the second quarter.

