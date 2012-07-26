French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

At 0637 GMT, futures for France’s CAC are up 0.16 percent.

FRENCH ECONOMY

The number of jobseekers in France rose for the 14th month in a row in June to hit its highest level in nearly 13 years, adding pressure on the new Socialist government, which has made fighting unemployment a top priority.

FRANCE TELECOM

The group posted lower second-quarter revenue and operating profit on Thursday, hurt by intense competition in its home market triggered by the arrival of a new low-cost mobile player.

SANOFI

French drugmaker posted a slower-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit as growth in emerging markets and diabetes sales offset competition from cheap drug copies and austerity measures in Europe.

CFAO, PPR

Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corp has agreed to buy a 29.8 percent stake in distribution firm CFAO from French luxury and retail group PPR and may launch an offer for the whole company valuing it at 2.3 billion euros ($2.79 billion).

CASINO

The group said sales growth slowed sharply in the second quarter as cash-strapped shoppers in France slashed spending amid dire economic times and poor weather, with sales at the Geant hypermarkets taking the worst hit.

TF1

France’s biggest broadcaster, posted a 28 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit as advertising spending at its main television channel fell, reflecting a weak economy.

CAPGEMINI

Europe’s largest computer consultancy said that first-half group profit rose 13 percent, bolstered by strong growth in its outsourcing services branch, and raised its full-year organic growth target.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Alcatel-Lucent said it would cut 5,000 jobs and seek to exit or restructure unprofitable markets as part of a programme to cut costs by 1.25 billion euros ($1.52 billion) by the end of next year. The job cuts will affect 6.4 percent of Alcatel-Lucent’s 78,000 employees.

NUTRECO

The Dutch animal feed group reported first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 103.6 million euros on revenue of 2.354 billion euros. Analysts in a poll had forecast EBITA of 102 million euros and revenue of 2.351 billion euros.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit and kept its outlook for the year as it saw no impact yet from the lower oil price and Europe’s economic troubles on its business.

ASM INTERNATIONAL

The Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International NV reported a 64 percent fall in second-quarter profit, as it was weighed down by a 9 percent sequential fall in sales at its front-end business.

THALES

The chief executive of the group has moved to stamp his mark on Europe’s largest defence electronics group by promoting two senior loyalists and unveiling a barrage of appointments amid growing opposition to his restructuring plans.

PEUGEOT

* Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday downgraded PSA Peugeot Citroen S.A. a notch to Ba2 and warned it could cut it further citing mounting losses and dwindling cash reserves at the French car company.

* The car maker is working on a financing backstop for a sale of logistics division GEFCO, people familiar with the process said, hoping to keep the disposal on track to bring in up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) critical to relieving pressure on the French auto group.

FRANCE TELECOM

The company is keen to get back on the acquisition trail in Europe but has ruled out a merger with German rival Deutsche Telekom, its chief executive said in an interview published on the Financial Times website.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................