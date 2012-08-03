French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 3

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

NATIXIS

French bank Natixis on Thursday reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly earnings cushioned by one-off gains, as weakness at its investment bank outweighed growth in its asset management division.

DEXIA

Karel de Boeck was appointed to replace Chief Executive Pierre Mariani, completing the previously announced succession at the top of the Franco-Belgian financial group, French daily Les Echos reported.

RENAULT

French automaker Renault plans to expand the capacity of its Brazilian motor plant by 25 percent by 2013 as part of a sales offensive in Latin America’s largest economy, the company’s top executive in Brazil said on Thursday.

