French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CSM NV 0

Dutch food ingredients group said it expects to make a “significant progress” on sale of its bakery supply unit, the world’s largest provider of ready-made muffins and croissants, bread and pastry mixes, by early 2013.

ING

The Dutch bank and insurer reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results, partly on provisions for loan losses. It also said it was on track to sell its Asian insurance business and is preparing to list its European insurance unit.

SANOFI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc drug Zaltrap for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer whose tumors have failed to respond to earlier treatment with chemotherapy.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................