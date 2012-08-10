French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 10

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.45 percent at 0640 GMT

RENAULT

The French carmaker’s South Korean unit said on Friday it will launch a voluntary redundancy programme, its first ever, as it grapples with slumping sales both at home and abroad brought on by a slowing economy and a limited product lineup.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Private equity company Carlyle Group LP CG.O clinched a deal with Societe Generale SOGN.PA on Thursday for the takeover of the French bank’s Los Angeles-based asset management arm, TCW, with management and employees substantially boosting their stake.

EADS

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office has formally launched a criminal probe into allegations that European defence group EADS EAD.PA bribed Saudi Arabian officials to win a communications contract.

DERICHEBOURG

The environmental and staffing services company’s chairman and CEO Daniel Derichebourg said in a statement that he intends to pursue a strategic restructuring aimed at cutting its debt load and was also mulling moves to boost the family holding’s ownership stake given the company’s recent weak stock market performance.

