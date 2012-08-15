French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

PARIS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

KPN

The struggling Dutch telecom operator in the sights of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, has canceled the sale of its Belgian mobile unit BASE due to disappointing offers.

LAFARGE, CIMENTS FRANCAIS, VICAT

Holcim, the world’s second largest cement maker, said on Wednesday that price hikes and cost cuts would help it achieve its financial targets after second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Holcim, which competes with France’s Lafarge , is targeting a rise in operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.54 billion) by the end of 2014, with at least 150 million of that in 2012.

EDF, AREVA

Britain’s nuclear regulator said it may resolve by the end of the year all outstanding issues regarding the proposed operation of EDF’s and Areva’s new-generation European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR) in Britain.

ING

As ING’s sale of its $7 billion Asia business enters the final stages, regulatory risks in Malaysia and Thailand remain a headache for potential buyers and could delay the region’s biggest insurance M&A deal.

