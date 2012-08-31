French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

HERMES

French luxury goods maker Hermes HRMS.PA on Friday slightly raised its target for annual sales growth after posting double-digit increases in revenue and profits across most of its markets for the first six months of the year.

LAGARDERE

The French media-to-aerospace group posted a lower first-half operating profit but kept its full-year target as it expected the second half to be much better than the previous half.

ILIAD

France’s new mobile operator Iliad signed up a million customers in the second quarter to take 5.4 percent of the mobile market in only six months and pledged to hit 15 percent share in the “medium term.”

ADP

Aeroports de Paris maintained its profit outlook despite posting lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, as weakness in core activities clouded brisk retail and property earnings.

ZETES

The Belgian barcode and passport firm said that it expected revenues to improve in the second half after a difficult start to the year left first-half core profit down 41 percent.

ESSILOR

Essilor on Friday reported a 16 percent rise in first-half profits, driven by the launch of new products, and confirmed its outlook for 2001.

MAUREL ET PROM

French oil producer Maurel et Prom posted first-half net profit of 32 million euros, down from 90 million in first-half 2011 and reiterated its production target of approximately 24,500 boepd by the endof 2012. This target will be reached by connecting to four additional platforms in September, November and December.

THEOLIA

French renewable power company Theolia more than doubled EBITDA in first-half 2012 to 15.9 million euros while revenue rose 31 percent to 35.8 million euros.

TOMTOM, D.E MASTER BLENDERS, ZIGGO , TKH Group

Dutch car navigation maker TomTom will move out of the Amsterdam blue chip index to the midcap index as of Sept. 24, and newly-listed coffee and tea maker D.E Master Blenders 1753 will be included in the blue chip index from that date.

Dutch newly-listed cable firm Ziggo will be included in the midcap index, and technology firm TKH Group will move out of the midcap index to the small cap index. The reshuffle is subject to last minute changes, such as takeovers.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................