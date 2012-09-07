French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 7

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, SOLVAY

PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France’s blue chip index CAC 40, the latest in a series of setbacks for Europe’s No. 2 automaker by volume. Belgian chemicals maker Solvay was added to the index as a replacement.

BELVEDERE

The loss-making French spirits group is confident that its creditors will approve a plan submitted in August to repay its debt and would consider all options including a tie-up with a larger rival to achieve this, the company said on Thursday.

EDF

The state-controlled company said it had boosted its stake in Italian utility Edison and that Edison would be delisted as of September 11.

