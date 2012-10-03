French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 3

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures down 0.45 pct at 0642 GMT

SANOFI

Drugmakers Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb said they plan to restructure their alliance from Jan. 1 to respond to the loss of exclusivity on two key drugs and the arrival of generic competition in many major markets.

The French pharmaceutical giant agreed to buy Colombian generic drug maker Genfar.

VEOLIA

French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) is close to a deal with partner Veolia Environnement to win control of their Veolia Transdev transport joint venture, two newspapers reported.

IPSEN

Ipsen said that Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals had not raised third-party financing by the contractual deadline of Sept. 30 and that it was therefore no longer obligated to pay the additional $12.5 million in exchange for Inspiration equity. The parties continue to explore various options, Ipsen said.

ARKEMA Arkema said on Wednesday its subsidiary Coatex had finalised the acquisition of an acrylic additives and emulsions production site from Brazilian company Resicryl.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva and China’s Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC) have walked away from the UK’s 6-gigawatt Horizon project, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Greece’s Piraeus Bank struck a preliminary deal to buy the French lender’s loss-making Geniki unit, two sources close to the talks told Reuters.

