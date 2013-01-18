French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.07 percent at 0722 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas plans to spend one billion euros ($1.34 billion) over three years to reorganise and simplify its businesses, French daily Agefi said on Friday, without citing its sources.

NEXITY

French property developer Nexity said it planned to tap the market with a new 6-year bond issue as it confirmed its financial targets for 2012 on Friday.

PEUGEOT

Peugeot plans to negotiate an accord with unions in the next few months to permit more flexible work conditions at its French factories as part of the effort to turn around the money-losing car maker.

ASML

The world’s leading provider of tools for making computer chips warned that its sales in 2013 would be virtually flat due to weaker orders and stalling demand for personal computers.

ACCOR

Europe’s largest hotel group confirmed its operating profit goal for 2012 after fourth-quarter underlying sales growth increased 2.5 percent to 1.38 billion euros.

SAINT GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain said it accepted a $1.7 billion euro offer from Ireland’s Ardagh Group for its Verallia North America unit after its workers’ council backed the takeover.

EDF

French electricity utility is to start discussions with Chinese state-owned nuclear firm CGNPC about forming a partnership on its project to build the next generation of nuclear power plants in Britain, a top EDF official said.

VINCI

The French construction group, as part of a consortium, won a 300 million euro contract to build the building to enclose the Tokamak nuclear reactor in southern France. Construction is expected to begin in autumn 2013, said the group in a statement.

CMB

Demand from China and a fall in the number of vessels operated by competitors have improved prospects for the Belgian shipping group, it said, after posting a full-year net profit of $131 million.

