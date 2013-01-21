French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 21

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AREVA

The French nuclear company said on Friday it has signed a five-year 1.25 billion euro revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 19 banks, which replaces a previous facility expiring in 2014.

CASINO

The retailer on Friday issued a new 10-year bond of 750 million euros.

EIFFAGE

APRR, the toll road unit of the French construction and concessions group, said full-year revenues slightly rose as higher fees offset a decline in traffic.

