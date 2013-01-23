French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.2 percent at 0716 GMT

GROUPE EUROTUNNEL

The Channel tunnel operator on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter revenue rose 12 percent to 245.6 million euros ($326 million), driven by continued growth in passenger and truck traffic.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertiser JCDecaux said on Tuesday it had won an 8-year contract for the entire advertising concession for Madrid’s metro network. Financial terms were not disclosed.

GDF SUEZ / SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

French utility GDF Suez and waste and water company Suez Environnement have signed an industrial and commercial cooperation framework agreement. This follows confirmation of a December announcement that a pact binding the main shareholders of Suez Environnement and expiring on July 22, 2013 will not be renewed.

SEB

French small household equipment maker Seb said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales rose 1.6 percent to 1.323 billion euros. Sales eased 0.5 percent like-for-like.

SOITEC

Semiconductor company Soitec said on Tuesday that full-year 2012-13 revenue would be of around 270 million euros, after sales fell 21.8 percent in the first nine months to 190.4 million euros. Full-year 2011-12 revenue was 323.4 million euros.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen on Tuesday unveiled a pioneering hybrid vehicle concept combining a conventional engine with compressed nitrogen propulsion which it said would halve the cost of cutting emissions compared with current petrol-electric hybrids.

