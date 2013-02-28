French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 28

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ILIAD

France’s newest mobile operator boosted its market share to 8 percent after gaining 5.2 million customers last year, putting further price pressure on larger rivals.

ADP

The Paris airports operator said on Thursday it planned to boost its 2013 dividend and forecast a mild increase in sales and operating earnings even assuming stable traffic.

GDF SUEZ

The gas and power utility said 2012 net profit fell to 1.6 billion euros ($2.10 billion)from 4 billion, mainly due to 2 billion euros worth of post-tax impairment losses on assets in Europe.

ESSILOR

The world’s largest maker of opthalmic lenses, on Thursday reported a rise in 2012 profits and sales on continued demand for its products in emerging markets. ID:nL6N0BS1AU]

EIFFAGE

The French construction and concessions company said it expects to further improve profits and lower its debt load in 2013 by keeping up cost-cutting efforts that helped it post a rise in earnings last year.

ALTAREA COGEDIM

The French real-estate investor said it expected a slight drop in recurrent cash flow from operations because of a tough economy and ongoing investments.

VIVENDI

The French entertainment conglomerate said in its financial report that it had asked the French finance ministry for a tax deduction of 366 million euros. The company has booked a provision for the same amount in case it is unsuccessful, it said.

FRANCE TELECOM

The group’s chief executive is confident he can stabilise operating profits next year because of a big cost-cutting push and the expected bottoming out of mobile prices in its home market.

CFE

The Belgian construction company posted an operating profit of 81.4 million euros in 2012 on Wednesday, down 4.1 percent from 2011.

