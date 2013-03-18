French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Mon 18

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual smk tocks.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The French-Italian chip maker and Sweden’s Ericsson will close down their mobile chip joint venture ST-Ericsson by dividing up certain product lines and employees and closing down others.

AXA

The private equity arm of the French insurance giant has raised 1.75 billion euros for investments in European infrastructure, in a further sign of buoyant demand for road, rail and energy assets.

EADS

Europe’s Airbus has landed a record order potentially worth $20 billion at list prices from Indonesia’s Lion Air, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, smashing rival Boeing’s BA.N grip on one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines.

EDF

The French utility is not considering selling a stake in power grid operator RTE to cut its debt, a government official said on Sunday, denying a report in Le Journal du Dimanche.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The U.S. Justice Department and Anheuser-Busch InBev, embroiled in a battle over whether the beer maker can expand its stake in Mexico’s Grupo Modelo, asked a court on Friday to extend a delay in the court fight as they hold settlement talks.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................