French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.45 percent at 0722 GMT

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline said it launched a 480 million euros ($618 million) convertible bond issue due February 2023, which may be increased up to 550 million euros.

EURAZEO

The French investment group posted a net loss, group share, of close to 200 million euros last year due to divestments and expenses of companies in which it holds stakes, and said its portfolio rotation strategy will be a priority over the next 18 months.

ATOS

Germany’s Siemens said it has sold 250 million euros convertible bonds in the French company.

MERSEN

The graphite specialist said it targeted sales of about the same size this year as in 2012 when they dropped 8.8 percent to 811 million euros, in a contrasted economic environment.

FRANCE TELECOM

Yahoo Inc is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Dailymotion, which is owned by France Telecom, in what would be Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s largest deal since taking the reins in July, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ZIGGO

Private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus have raised 1 billion euros from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Dutch cable firm Ziggo.

EURONAV

The Belgian crude oil shipping company said it had sold the newly-built Cap Isabella to Samsung Heavy Industries for $54 million, but would still charter it for at least two years.

IMTECH

The Dutch engineering company said it has reached an agreement with its main financiers, guaranteeing a provisional continuation of current loans and guarantees to Imtech.

EDF

The French utility won planning approval from Britain’s energy secretary to build the country’s first new nuclear station in almost 20 years.

